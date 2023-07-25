Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Sep 14, 2015

    IDW's "Deity, Part 2" Out on Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek #49, out on Wednesday, will continue IDW Publishing's Five-Year Mission adventure. Written by Mike Johnson and featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, #49 will conlcude the epic "Deity" two-parter. In it, Captain Kirk, up against a fierce new enemy, must choose between sacrificing his ship and crew or allowing an innocent species to perish.

    Star Trek #49
    comicshoplocator.com
    StarTrek.com
    Star Trek

