Published Sep 14, 2015
IDW's "Deity, Part 2" Out on Wednesday
Star Trek #49, out on Wednesday, will continue IDW Publishing's Five-Year Mission adventure. Written by Mike Johnson and featuring art and a cover by Tony Shasteen, #49 will conlcude the epic "Deity" two-parter. In it, Captain Kirk, up against a fierce new enemy, must choose between sacrificing his ship and crew or allowing an innocent species to perish.
