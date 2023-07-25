Published Jan 22, 2013
IDW's Darkness #1 Out Tomorrow; Check Out Preview Art
It begins… tomorrow. IDW Publishing will deliver the long-awaited Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #1 to stores on Wednesday. We’ve already shown you the Issue #1 cover, told you about the iTunes pre-order opportunity and even previewed Issue #4 and its Klingon cover; now check out eight pages of preview art from Issue #1.The blockbuster four-issue prequel mini-series sets the stage for Star Trek Into Darknessand, in fact, leads directly into the upcoming big-screen adventure. Like the bestselling Star Trek: Countdown back in 2009, Countdown to Darkness has been overseen by writer-producer Roberto Orci, while Mike Johnson penned the story and David Messina handled the art and cover.
Countdown to Darkness #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Be sure to ask about the totally unique CGC-Graded variant cover, which will be limited to 100 copies only, with each installment of the prequel mini-series set to have one. To purchase the Countdown to Darkness comics, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books, as well as a joint interview with Orci and Johnson.