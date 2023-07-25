IDW's Darkness #1 Out Tomorrow; Check Out Preview Art

It begins… tomorrow. IDW Publishing will deliver the long-awaited Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #1 to stores on Wednesday. We’ve already shown you the Issue #1 cover, told you about the iTunes pre-order opportunity and even previewed Issue #4 and its Klingon cover; now check out eight pages of preview art from Issue #1.The blockbuster four-issue prequel mini-series sets the stage for Star Trek Into Darknessand, in fact, leads directly into the upcoming big-screen adventure. Like the bestselling Star Trek: Countdown back in 2009, Countdown to Darkness has been overseen by writer-producer Roberto Orci, while Mike Johnson penned the story and David Messina handled the art and cover.