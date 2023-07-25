Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Jan 8, 2013

    IDW's Countdown To Darkness Available For Pre-order

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing’s Countdown to Darkness comic-book miniseries is available now for pre-order from the Apple iBookstore, with Issue #1 set to arrive on January 16. Countdown to Darkness – penned by Mike Johnson, with art by David Messina, and overseen by Roberto Orci --is a four-issue saga that bridges the gap between the events of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, the big-screen sequel that will be released on May 17. It’s also designed to provide fans a sneak peek at the upcoming film’s mysterious story.

    Click HERE to pre-order.

