IDW's Countdown To Darkness Available For Pre-order

IDW Publishing’s Countdown to Darkness comic-book miniseries is available now for pre-order from the Apple iBookstore, with Issue #1 set to arrive on January 16. Countdown to Darkness – penned by Mike Johnson, with art by David Messina, and overseen by Roberto Orci --is a four-issue saga that bridges the gap between the events of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, the big-screen sequel that will be released on May 17. It’s also designed to provide fans a sneak peek at the upcoming film’s mysterious story.