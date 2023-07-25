IDW's "City on The Edge of Forever" Graphic Novel -- Early 2015

StarTrek.com previously reported that, in January, IDW Publishing will release Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #2 (of 5) and Star Trek #41: Five-Year Mission -- SPOTLIGHT/"Behemoth, Part 1" (of 2). Now we can reveal that the New Year also will bring with it Star Trek: The City on the Edge of Forever, a graphic novel that gathers together all of the previously released City on the Edge of Forever installments. The iconic story has been written by Harlan Ellison, Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward. The novel's cover will be done by Juan Ortiz.