IDW's Behemoth, Part 1

IDW Publishing will release "Behemoth" (Part 1 of 2), also referred to as Star Trek #41 -- Five-Year Mission -- Spotlight, on Wednesday, and StarTrek.com has a First Look at the cover and preview pages to share. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci, and with art and a cover by Cat Staggs, "Behemoth, Part 1" centers on the USS Enterprise crew, who, in the wake of their century-spanning encounter with Q, leaves explored space behind to embark on a new five-year mission of discovery. Beyond the reach of Starfleet communications, they can only rely on each other when faced with their first encounter in uncharted territory... which might also be their last.

"Behemoth, Part 1" runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.