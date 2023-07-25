IDW's "Behemoth" Conclusion

IDW Publishing's Star Trek #42—Five-Year Mission will continue on Wednesday with the release of "Behemoth," part 2 of 2. Written by Mike Johnson, overseen by Roberto Orci and featuring artwork and a cover by Cat Staggs, the story follows the crew of the Enterprise as they face an alien threat unlike any they have encountered before - in any timeline. It's a race against time to save the ship or be stranded in uncharted space.