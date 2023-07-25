IDW's "A Scent of Ghosts" and "Trek/Apes #3"

Star Trek: New Visions will run 48 pages and cost $7.99, while Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A Trek/Apes subscription variant will feature a Kevin Wada cover. Each issue of Trek/Apes features an essay on Star Trek and Planet of the Apes by comedian and über-fan Dana Gould. Also available will be a Gold Key-style photo cover variant.

