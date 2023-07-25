Published Mar 2, 2015
IDW's "A Scent of Ghosts" and "Trek/Apes #3"
Mark down the date: March 4. That's when IDW Publishing will release its latest Star Trek comic books, New Visions: "A Scent of Ghosts" and Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5). StarTrek.com has details about the titles, as well as exclusive preview pages. “A Scent of Ghosts” is the newest photoplay adventure by writer, artist and photo-manipulation John Byrne. In it, past and present collide as the Enterprise crew takes aboard a special figure from Spock’s past, only to find themselves haunted by a mystery from years before. And in a second photo-story, "Memoriam," there's a sad farewell.
Meanwhile, Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 is written by Scott Tipton and David Tipton, with art and a cover by Rachael Stott. The story presents a battle for the ages. Taylor has escaped the Planet of the Apes, and Captain Kirk must bring him back. Plus, the Klingon/Gorilla alliance makes its move against Dr. Zaius and Ape City.
Star Trek: New Visions will run 48 pages and cost $7.99, while Star Trek/Planet of the Apes #3 (of 5) will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A Trek/Apes subscription variant will feature a Kevin Wada cover. Each issue of Trek/Apes features an essay on Star Trek and Planet of the Apes by comedian and über-fan Dana Gould. Also available will be a Gold Key-style photo cover variant.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.