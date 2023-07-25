Beginning the End of the Enterprise's Five-Year Mission

The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise left Earth four years ago, traveling to strange new worlds, defeating impossible foes, and making universe-altering decisions. But now, in Star Trek: Year Five #1, the legendary crew - Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov - will begin the end of their original five-year mission by taking on their biggest-ever challenge. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are the writers behind Year Five #1, while Stephen Thompson provides the art for the title, which IDW Publishing will release on April 24. Eighty-year-old Greg Hildebrandt, one of pop culture’s most-revered artists, at long last delivers his Trek debut with the issue's colorful cover.

StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #1, which kicks off a series of ongoing Year Five adventures. Year Five #1 is 32 pages and costs $3.99.