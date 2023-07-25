Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 17, 2019

    Beginning the End of the Enterprise's Five-Year Mission

    Peer inside the pages of 'Year Five' #1, a new 'TOS' comic adventure.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Cover

    IDW

    The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise left Earth four years ago, traveling to strange new worlds, defeating impossible foes, and making universe-altering decisions. But now, in Star Trek: Year Five #1, the legendary crew - Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov - will begin the end of their original five-year mission by taking on their biggest-ever challenge. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are the writers behind Year Five #1, while Stephen Thompson provides the art for the title, which IDW Publishing will release on April 24. Eighty-year-old Greg Hildebrandt, one of pop culture’s most-revered artists, at long last delivers his Trek debut with the issue's colorful cover.

    StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #1, which kicks off a series of ongoing Year Five adventures. Year Five #1 is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    Year Five

    IDW

    From our friends at IDW: “The final voyages begin here! As the Enterprise begins the final leg of its five-year mission, Captain Kirk receives some life-changing news, but a mysterious distress call threatens everything he and the crew have worked so hard for.”

    Year Five

    IDW

    Year Five

    IDW

    Year Five

    IDW

    Year Five

    IDW

    Year Five

    IDW

    Year Five

    IDW

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.comfor additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

