Published Apr 17, 2019
Beginning the End of the Enterprise's Five-Year Mission
Peer inside the pages of 'Year Five' #1, a new 'TOS' comic adventure.
The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise left Earth four years ago, traveling to strange new worlds, defeating impossible foes, and making universe-altering decisions. But now, in Star Trek: Year Five #1, the legendary crew - Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Scotty, and Chekov - will begin the end of their original five-year mission by taking on their biggest-ever challenge. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing are the writers behind Year Five #1, while Stephen Thompson provides the art for the title, which IDW Publishing will release on April 24. Eighty-year-old Greg Hildebrandt, one of pop culture’s most-revered artists, at long last delivers his Trek debut with the issue's colorful cover.
StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #1, which kicks off a series of ongoing Year Five adventures. Year Five #1 is 32 pages and costs $3.99.
From our friends at IDW: “The final voyages begin here! As the Enterprise begins the final leg of its five-year mission, Captain Kirk receives some life-changing news, but a mysterious distress call threatens everything he and the crew have worked so hard for.”
