    Published Jan 20, 2011

    IDW Unveils Reprint Plans

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is always busy with something new, but they’re also remarkably savvy about repackaging or re-presenting older products.

    For example, this week they’re releasing the popular comic book Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell #3 in a digital version for PSP. For more information or to purchase it for PSP, click here. Also, they’re adding Star Trek: Countdown #1 to their Hundred Penny Collection. In other words, starting in April, the Nero origin story – written by Mike Johnson and Tim Jones, and based on a story by Star Trek (2009) screenwriters Robert Orci and Alex Kurtzman – will be available for 100 pennies… or $1. And, perhaps most exciting of all, IDW has set an April street date for the entire Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell comic book saga. Penned by Scott and David Tipton, with art by Fabio Mantovani, it will be available (for $17.99) as a 104-page trade paperback.

    For additional information, visit www.idwpublishing.com.

