IDW Unveils Movie Omnibus and Khan-Con

IDW keeps coming up with great new Star Trek comic books, but give them props: they’re also masters at repackaging previously released material. The latest cases in point? The Star Trek Movie Omnibus and Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell #1 Con Exclusive. We generally try to be objective, but, hey, we want the Khan-Con book in the worst way. Filling in the blanks between the TOS episode “Space Seed” and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Ruling in Hell #1 begins to answer the question, “What really happened to Khan Noonien Singh after he and his followers were marooned by Captain James T. Kirk on Ceti Alpha V?” Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell #1 Con Exclusive is written by the popular tandem of Scott and David Tipton, in collaboration with veteran IDW/Star Trek artist Fabio Mantovani. What’s new and different about Ruling in Hell #1 Con Exclusive is that it was previously available only at the 2010 Comic-Con in San Diego and features the one and only – and, damn; there goes our objectivity again – and totally awesome Khan plush cover. It runs 32 pages and will cost $4.00.

And then there’s the Star Trek Movie Omnibus, which gathers together – for the very first time – Star Trek’s movie adaptations, each re-colored and re-mastered. There’s the three-part Star Trek: The Motion Picture, the one shots Star Trek: The Search for Spock, Star Trek: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: The Final Frontier, Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country and, lastly, the most recent title, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. Writers include Marv Wolfman, Mike W. Barr, Peter David, Andy Schmidt, while Dave Cockrum, Klaus Janson, Tom Sutton, Ricardo Villagran, James W. Fry, Gordon Purcell and Chee are among the artists. And the cover is by the Sharp Bros. It runs 104 pages and will cost $17.99.

For additional details about both titles, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.