IDW Unveils May Trek Titles

Spring is in the air, or at least it is for IDW Publishing, which just revealed its Star Trek titles for May. Fans can snag Star Trek #9, Star Trek Classics Vol. 3: Encounters with the Unknown and another title about which you’ve probably read rumors – and we’ll tell you more about that one, and unveil a special cover, later this week.
Star Trek #9 continues the buildup to the Star Trek sequel with a re-imagining of the TOS episode “The Return of the Archons,” as Kirk, Spock and their Enterprise crewmates seek to find a lost Starfleet ship that just might hold important clues to the Federation’s future. Mike Johnson wrote the story, while Stephen Molnar provided the art, Tim Bradstreet and Joe Phillips handled the covers, and Roberto Orci, producer-writer of Star Trek (2009) and the in-production sequel, oversaw the project. Star Trek #9 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variants will include a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover, and be on the lookout for the variant of the CBLDF contest winner.
Star Trek Classics, Vol. 3: Encounters with the Unknown gathers together a quartet of Voyager adventures. The titles include “False Colors,” “Avalon Rising,” “Elite Force” and “Planet Killer.” Among the writers whose work is featured are Nathan Archer, Janine Ellen Young, Doselle Young, Dan Abnett, Andy Lanning, Kristine Kathryn Rusch & Dean Wesley Smith, while artists include Jeffrey Moy, David Roach and Robert Teranishi, and the cover is by Drew Struzan. Star Trek Classics, Vol. 3: Encounters with the Unknown will run 204 pages and sell for $21.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.