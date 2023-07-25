IDW Unveils May Trek Titles

Spring is in the air, or at least it is for IDW Publishing, which just revealed its Star Trek titles for May. Fans can snag Star Trek #9, Star Trek Classics Vol. 3: Encounters with the Unknown and another title about which you’ve probably read rumors – and we’ll tell you more about that one, and unveil a special cover, later this week.

Star Trek #9 continues the buildup to the Star Trek sequel with a re-imagining of the TOS episode “The Return of the Archons,” as Kirk, Spock and their Enterprise crewmates seek to find a lost Starfleet ship that just might hold important clues to the Federation’s future. Mike Johnson wrote the story, while Stephen Molnar provided the art, Tim Bradstreet and Joe Phillips handled the covers, and Roberto Orci, producer-writer of Star Trek (2009) and the in-production sequel, oversaw the project. Star Trek #9 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Variants will include a Tim Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover, and be on the lookout for the variant of the CBLDF contest winner.