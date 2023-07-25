Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jan 17, 2012

    IDW Unleashes Star Trek #5 Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek #5, the latest installment in IDW Publishing's line of comic books inspired by the original Star Trek series, is out today, January 18. Like its predecessors, Star Trek #5 explores the alternate timeline and characters from Star Trek (2009) while reimagining a TOS episode, this time “Operation: Annihilate!” In it, a rescue mission sets the stage for Kirk to reunite with a ghost from his past: his brother.

    Overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #5 was written by Mike Johnson, with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Variants will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover, and fans will also receive Starfleet Academy logo temporary tattoos. Star Trek #5 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

