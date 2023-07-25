IDW Trek Comics For This Week... and March

Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War is written by Mike Johnson and features art by Angel Hernandez and Stephen Molnar cover. In this collection, two iconic franchises collide for this blockbuster crossover event. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meets the Green Lantern Corps for the first time in an all-new adventure that spans the cosmos. Kirk and Spock make a most unusual discovery on a lost world... igniting events that will change the fate of empires. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War will run 140 pages and cost $19.99.

