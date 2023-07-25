Published Dec 15, 2015
IDW Trek Comics For This Week... and March
IDW Trek Comics For This Week... and March
The calendar still says 2015, but IDW Publishing has its eye on March 2016 and its Star Trek comic books for that month. In fact, they've given StarTrek.com an exclusive First Look at the covers of their books for March, as well as exclusive art. But, before we get too far ahead of ourselves, IDW also has two new books out tomorrow.Out tomorrow are Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #1 (of 5) and Star Trek: The John Byrne Collection. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with art and cover by Derek Charm, Starfleet Academy #1 launches a bold fresh chapter for Star Trek, as it's an all-new series that shows you what life is like for cadets at the galaxy's greatest school. Witness the student days of the iconic cast before they joined the Enterprise, immediately before the blockbuster 2009 film. Plus, meet an all-new group of students as they embark on bold new adventures of their own. Starfleet Academy #1 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a variant cover by Elsa Charretier.
Star Trek: The John Byrne Collection is, not surprisingly, written by Byrne, with Byrne handling the art and cover as well. This collection gathers together such tales from the final frontier as Alien Spotlight: Romulans, Assignment: Earth, Romulans: Balance of Terror, Romulans: The Hollow Crown, Crew, Romulans: Schism, and Leonard McCoy, Frontier Doctor. It runs 488 pages and costs $34.99.
And now let's look ahead to March, when IDW will publish the following:Star Trek #1 IDW’s Greatest Hits Edition introduces $1 versions of key issues and launch-points from your favorite IDW books. First up, appropriately, is Star Trek #1, which picks up up where the 2009 film left off. It's written by Mike Johnson, with Stephen Molnar art and a David Messina cover. #1 runs 32 pages and, yes, it costs just one buck.
Star Trek #55 -- Legacy of Spock, Part One is written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen contributing the art and cover. This all-new story set in the universe of the new Star Trek films celebrates the life of the most iconic character of them all: Leonard Nimoy's Spock. In Part 1 of this 4-part epic, the elder Spock joins the last survivors of Vulcan to search the galaxy for a new homeworld. Legacy of Spock, Part One will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans should be on the lookout for a subscription variant with a JK Woodward cover.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #4 (of 5) send Star Trek's all-new cast of cadets sets off on their first mission in space and headlong into a century-old mystery that could change the Academy forever. Meanwhile, Uhura risks her career in Starfleet with her only chance at redemption coming from a most unlikely place. Written by Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrott, with Derek Charm on art and cover duty, Starfleet Academy #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. The Starfleet Academy #4 subscription variant will boast a cover by Robert Wilson IV, while David Malan will provide a general variant cover.
Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 1 is next. Back in 1969, six months before the Star Trek TV series premiered in England, British comics readers were introduced to the characters in an original comic-book series. The stories were serialized, generally two to three pages at a time, in 257 weekly magazines spanning five years and 37 storylines. These extremely rare comics have never been published in the United States. Star Trek fans will quickly note that the comics were not written with strict adherence to Star Trek's core concepts. But it's precisely that "offness" that makes them so eminently readable and deserving of a proper reprinting. They're unique in the annals of Star Trek and fans have gone without them for far too long. The comics were written by Harry Lindfield, Jim Baikie, Mike Noble (w & a), and Vol. 1 will feature a cover by Harry F. Lindfield. Vol. 1 will run 244 pages, measure 8.5" x 11", and cost $49.99.
Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War is written by Mike Johnson and features art by Angel Hernandez and Stephen Molnar cover. In this collection, two iconic franchises collide for this blockbuster crossover event. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise meets the Green Lantern Corps for the first time in an all-new adventure that spans the cosmos. Kirk and Spock make a most unusual discovery on a lost world... igniting events that will change the fate of empires. Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War will run 140 pages and cost $19.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.