IDW Trek Comic Out On Wednesday

Your local comic book shop will be the place to be on Wednesday. That’s the day that IDW Publishing will release the new Star Trek title, Star Trek: 100-Penny Press.

Star Trek: 100-Penny Press heralds the return of IDW’s popular Hundred Penny Press, which offers fans one-dollar versions of crucial IDW books. Up first is STAR TREK #1, the initial installment of IDW’s ongoing series that picks up where Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew from Star Trek (2009) left off. Overseen by Roberto Orci, it’s written by Mike Johnson, features art by Stephen Molnar and boasts a cover by Tim Bradstreet.