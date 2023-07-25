Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 12, 2013

    IDW Trek Comic Out On Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Your local comic book shop will be the place to be on Wednesday. That’s the day that IDW Publishing will release the new Star Trek title, Star Trek: 100-Penny Press.

    Star Trek: 100-Penny Press heralds the return of IDW’s popular Hundred Penny Press, which offers fans one-dollar versions of crucial IDW books. Up first is STAR TREK #1, the initial installment of IDW’s ongoing series that picks up where Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew from Star Trek (2009) left off. Overseen by Roberto Orci, it’s written by Mike Johnson, features art by Stephen Molnar and boasts a cover by Tim Bradstreet.

    Star Trek: 100-Penny Press runs 32 pages and costs, yes, just $1.00. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

