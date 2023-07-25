IDW To Unleash Star Trek #2

IDW recently revealed that it would publish an ongoing comic book series inspired by the alternate timeline introduced in Star Trek (2009). The series is set to debut in September with Star Trek #1, a re-envisioning of “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” the second pilot commissioned for the original Star Trek series. Now, IDW has just announced that Star Trek #2 will be released in October and, like its predecessor, will be produced under the creative direction of Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci.

According to IDW, “Kirk and Spock face off against one of their own when crewman Gary Mitchell is possessed by an entity of unfathomable power.” Star Trek #2 will be written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and covers by Tim Bradstreet and Joe Corroney. Variant covers will include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.

Star Trek #2 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.