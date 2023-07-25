IDW To Release Star Trek, Vol. 2 On Wednesday

IDW Publishing will be back – tomorrow – with their latest Star Trek title, Star Trek, Vol. 2,and StarTrek.com has details and preview pages. Written by Mike Johnson with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet, Star Trek, Vol. 2 re-imagines the TOS episode “Operation Annihilate” as an exciting adventure for the new Enterprise crew featured in Star Trek (2009). Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming sequel, once again oversees the story. Star Trek, Vol. 2 will run 104 pages and sell for $17.99.