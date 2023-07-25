Published Apr 18, 2017
IDW to Heat Up Summer with Trek Comic Adventures
IDW Publishing will heat up the summer with a wide array of Star Trek comic books due for release in July. There are new titles and special collections on the way, and StarTrek.com is pleased to share details and exclusive art from the upcoming books:
Star Trek: Boldly Go #10
Star Trek: Boldly Go #10, by Mike Johnson, with art by Tony Shasteen, centers on Scotty, who returns to the Yorktown base to check on construction of the new Enterprise… only to find that building the flagship comes with unexpected perils. Boldly Go #10 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and fans should be on the lookout for an A cover by George Caltsoudas and a B cover by Jason Badower. And then there’s also a Cryssy Cheung variant cover.
Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 5
Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 5 is from photo-manipulator John Byrne, who serves as writer, artist and cover man. This volume collects the Star Trek: The Original Series universe stories “Swarm,” “The Hidden Face,” “Sam,” and the never-collected-before short story "More the Serpent Than the Dove." Vol. 5, which collects issues #12–14, will run 128 pages and cost $17.99.
Star Trek/Green Lantern, Vol. 2: Stranger Worlds
Star Trek/Green Lantern, Vol. 2: Stranger Worlds, written by Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez providing the art and cover, spans 152 pages and continues the epic crossover adventures, Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War. In it, Captain Kirk and Hal Jordan lead the combined might of Starfleet and the Lantern Corps on an all-new adventure against new foes. It’ll cost $24.99. Also available: Star Trek/Green Lantern TP Spectrum War; $19.99.
Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 3
Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 3 features the efforts of writers John Stokes, Jim Baikie, John Canning, Ron Turner and Frank Bellamy. This third volume reprints all comics from 1972 to 1979 and concludes the series that presents the complete Star Trek UK comics. Bonus material includes various one-shots and annuals, as well as strips created for various merchandise and toys. StarTrek.com guest blogger Rich Handley provides the second half of a detailed encyclopedia of all things Star Trek from these British comics. Vol. 3 will run 272 pages and cost $49.99.
Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken #3
Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken #3 (of 6) is by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward, an A cover by Woodward and a B cover by George Caltsoudas. In it, the heist is on, as Jean-Luc Picard and his cadre of mutineers set their plan into action, with the spoils the greatest prize of all: the Empire's only Galaxy-class starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise. Broken Mirror #3 will run 32 pages and $3.99. And be on the lookout for a variant cover by Tony Shasteen.
Star Trek Waypoint #6
Star Trek Waypoint #6, which traverses both the TOS era and the never-before-seen Phase II era, is by Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko, with Gabriel Hardman and Christopher Herndon providing the art. Gabriel Hardman crafts the A Cover and Tom Whalen is on the B Cover. The story follows Nurse Chapel as she questions whether or not to continue her medical training… until a shuttle incident prompts her to make decisions that will forever change her future. In the second story, Captain Kirk is forced to work with the Romulans after a biological weapon is unleashed, with unexpected - and surprising - results. Waypoint #6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.