IDW to Heat Up Summer with Trek Comic Adventures

Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken #3 (of 6) is by Scott Tipton & David Tipton, with art by J.K. Woodward, an A cover by Woodward and a B cover by George Caltsoudas. In it, the heist is on, as Jean-Luc Picard and his cadre of mutineers set their plan into action, with the spoils the greatest prize of all: the Empire's only Galaxy-class starship, the U.S.S. Enterprise. Broken Mirror #3 will run 32 pages and $3.99. And be on the lookout for a variant cover by Tony Shasteen.

Star Trek Waypoint #6

Star Trek Waypoint #6, which traverses both the TOS era and the never-before-seen Phase II era, is by Gabriel Hardman and Corinna Bechko, with Gabriel Hardman and Christopher Herndon providing the art. Gabriel Hardman crafts the A Cover and Tom Whalen is on the B Cover. The story follows Nurse Chapel as she questions whether or not to continue her medical training… until a shuttle incident prompts her to make decisions that will forever change her future. In the second story, Captain Kirk is forced to work with the Romulans after a biological weapon is unleashed, with unexpected - and surprising - results. Waypoint #6 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.