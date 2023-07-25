Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 3, 2011

    IDW Taps into Captain's Log

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captains Sulu, Pike, Harriman and Jellico are back in action in IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: Captain’s Log. The new compilation, out now, assembles five previously released stand-alone adventures in which the Starfleet captains lead their respective ships and crews through a variety of exciting, dangerous and command-testing challenges. Captain Sulu, for example, comes face to face with a familiar enemy, the Tholians.

    Star Trek: Captain’s Log is written by Scott and David Tipton, Marc Guggenheim, Stuart Moore, Keith R.A. DeCandido, with art by Andrew Currie, Federica Manfredi and J.K. Woodward, and covers by David Messina and J.K. Woodward. Captain’s Log runs 104 pages long, costs $17.99 and is available at comic retail stores.  For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

