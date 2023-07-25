Aftermath to Explore Spock's Past with Burnham

“The new series shows how Pike, Spock, L’Rell, and the rest of the cast deal with the fallout from the mind-blowing events of Season Two,” Johnson said in a statement. “And we couldn’t be happier that Tony Shasteen is beaming back onboard for this story!”

“To be able to follow up on the huge status-quo shift presented in that finale is a dream come true, especially with a team as talented as Kirsten, Mike, and Tony,” said IDW editor Chase Marotz. “In terms of fitting into the broader universe presented in Discovery, this new series is perhaps our most essential yet, and I can't wait for everybody to see what we've got in store for them.”

