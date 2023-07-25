IDW Reveals June Star Trek Titles

Is it summer already? Didn’t we just change the clocks? Well, the AC is on at IDW Publishing, which just released details about a trio of Star Trek comic books set for release in June, namely Star Trek #10, Star Trek/Doctor Who: Assimilation #2 and Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes.

Star Trek #10 is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. The story, which concludes the “The Return of the Archons” reimagining, follows Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they unravel the mystery of a lost Starfleet vessel that may hold the key to the galaxy’s future. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has overseen Star Trek #10, which runs 32 pages and will sell for $3.99. Variants will include a sketch cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.