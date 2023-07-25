Published Mar 15, 2012
IDW Reveals June Star Trek Titles
IDW Reveals June Star Trek Titles
Is it summer already? Didn’t we just change the clocks? Well, the AC is on at IDW Publishing, which just released details about a trio of Star Trek comic books set for release in June, namely Star Trek #10, Star Trek/Doctor Who: Assimilation #2 and Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes.
Star Trek #10 is written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. The story, which concludes the “The Return of the Archons” reimagining, follows Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew as they unravel the mystery of a lost Starfleet vessel that may hold the key to the galaxy’s future. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has overseen Star Trek #10, which runs 32 pages and will sell for $3.99. Variants will include a sketch cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.
Star Trek TNG/Doctor Who: Assimilation #2 is the second installment in IDW’s epic Trek/Who crossover. In it, the Federation’s most-terrifying enemy (that’d be the Borg) strikes an unholy alliance with one of the Doctor’s most-hated antagonists (the Cybermen, of course), resulting in devastation on a cosmic scale. Scott & David Tipton wrote Assimilation #2 with Tony Lee, while J.K. Woodward handled the art and Woodward and Mark Buckingham did the cover. The book runs 32 pages and will cost $3.99, while variants will include a wrap-around cover photo and an “Enterprise crew in the TARDIS” cover by Joe Corroney.
Finally, there’s Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes. This graphic novel gathers together the individual Trek/Legion adventures, which were written by Chris Roberson, with art by Jeffrey Moy and a cover by Phil Jimenez. All direct-market, first-printing copies will include a Keith Giffen dust jacket. Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes will cost $19.99.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.