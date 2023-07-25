IDW Releases Star Trek #4

Star Trek #4, the latest chapter in IDW Publishing's popular series of comic books inspired by the original Star Trek series and exploring the alternate timeline and characters from Star Trek (2009), is set for release tomorrow, December 28. The story reimagines the TOS episode The Galileo Seven, with Spock contemplating a deadly decision as he attempts to rescue the crew from a stranded shuttle.Once again produced under the creative direction of Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #4 was written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and covers by Tim Bradstreet and Joe Corroney. Variants will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a variant photo cover, with the photo cover part of IDW's photo-cover month. Star Trek #4 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.