IDW Readies Trek Comics for December

Then there's Star Trek New Visions Special: The Hidden Face, with John Byrne writing the tale and doing the photo-manipulation honors. The story finds the Enterprise crew experiencing a chance encounter with a drifting ship, which leads to a world where the most obscene thing imaginable is... the human face. And so Captain Kirk must face the greatest test of his belief in the Prime Directive. The Hidden Face will run 52 pages and cost $7.99.

Up next is Star Trek: New Visions, Vol. 4, written by John Byrne, with Byrne providing the inside art and cover as well. Vol. 4 will present all-new, feature-length stories set in the Star Trek: The Original Series universe, done in Byrne's unique, one-of-a-kind photomontage style. In “Mister Chekov,” find out what roles the navigator played aboard the Enterprise before his promotion to the starboard seat; in “Of Woman Born,” Dr. McCoy confronts Captain Kirk with a staggering discovery: Lt. Carolyn Palamas is pregnant with the child of Apollo. Or is she? And in “Swarm,” an alien threat that numbers in the millions appears and star systems are already dying. What can the crew of the Enterprise do – alone? Vol. 4 will run 128 pages and cost $19.99.

And, last but not least, December will bring with it Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1 (of 6). Written by Mike Johnson, with the art and cover by Angel Hernandez, the galaxy-spanning crossover epic will continue in this sequel to the blockbuster Star Trek/Green Lantern: The Spectrum War saga. In it, Captain Kirk and Hal Jordan lead the combined might of Starfleet and the Lantern Corps on an all-new adventure against new foes from both franchises. Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. The subscription variant will offer a Rachael Stott cover, and fans should also be on the lookout for a Blank Sketch Variant.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.