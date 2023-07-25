IDW Preps Four Trek Adventures for November

Finally, November will also bring with it Star Trek: Waypoint #2 (of 6), written by Dayton Ward, Kevin Dilmore and Sam Maggs, with art by Gordon Purcell and Rachael Stott, and a David Malan cover. Actually, there are two stories from different ends of the galaxy. First up... a Gold Key homage from New York Times best-selling Trek author Ward, with Trek novelist and collaborator Dilmore, and art by Purcell, in which Kirk and Spock find an uncharted planet inhabited by monstrous robots. And finally, there's a story by Sam Maggs, bestselling author of The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy, complemented with art by Stott. Learn the backstory of Yeoman Leslie Thompson, the first and only female redshirt to die in The Original Series. Waypoint #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. The subscription cover will be by Purcell, while other variant covers will spotlight from the last 50 years of Trek comics.