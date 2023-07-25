Published Aug 20, 2016
IDW Preps Four Trek Adventures for November
IDW Preps Four Trek Adventures for November
A quartet of Star Trek comic books will be released by IDW Publishing this November, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at art from the titles. First up is Star Trek, Vol. 13, written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Tony Shasteen. Vol. 13 features all-new stories set in the universe of the new Star Trek films. In “Legacy of Spock,” the elder Spock joins the last survivors of Vulcan to search the galaxy for a new home. Then, in “Altered Encounters” the Five Year Mission continues for the Enterprise, as Captain Kirk and the crew encounter… themselves. Collecting issues #55–60, Vol. 13 runs 140 pages and costs $19.99.
Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics, Vol. 2, features stories by various writers, with art by Carlos Piño, Vicente Alcázar, John Stokes and Harold Johns, and a cover by Carlos Piño and Vicente Alcázar. This second volume fills in another major gap in Trek lore, courtesy of these never-before reprinted comics that originally appeared in weekly British magazines in the early 1970s. There's much to love about these wonky, way-out writings and their atypical artwork. These oft-forgotten Trek tales represent a different era and are lost gems with many facets and a unique perspective. As a special bonus, Rich Handley provides the first half of a detailed encyclopedia of all things Trek from these British comics. Vol. 2 is a hardcover that runs 240 pages and costs $49.99.
Next, there's Star Trek: Boldly Go #2, written by Mike Johnson, with Tony Shasteen handling the art and George Caltsoudas on cover duty. The blockbuster series continues with an all-new Star Trek adventure set after the events of Star Trek Beyond. Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S Endeavour encounter a new threat to the Federation, but one very familiar to Trek fans. Meanwhile, Spock and Uhura face an uncertain future on New Vulcan. Boldly Go #2 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. And be sure to keep an eye open for the Boldly Go #2—Subscription Variant, which boasts a cover by Tony Shasteen, and also a variant edition with a Marc Laming cover.
Finally, November will also bring with it Star Trek: Waypoint #2 (of 6), written by Dayton Ward, Kevin Dilmore and Sam Maggs, with art by Gordon Purcell and Rachael Stott, and a David Malan cover. Actually, there are two stories from different ends of the galaxy. First up... a Gold Key homage from New York Times best-selling Trek author Ward, with Trek novelist and collaborator Dilmore, and art by Purcell, in which Kirk and Spock find an uncharted planet inhabited by monstrous robots. And finally, there's a story by Sam Maggs, bestselling author of The Fangirl’s Guide to the Galaxy, complemented with art by Stott. Learn the backstory of Yeoman Leslie Thompson, the first and only female redshirt to die in The Original Series. Waypoint #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. The subscription cover will be by Purcell, while other variant covers will spotlight from the last 50 years of Trek comics.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.