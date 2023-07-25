IDW Heats Up July With Trek Titles

Also on the way is Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 #3, penned by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee. J.K. Woodward has done the art, while Woodward and Elena Casagrande are handling the covers. The newest installment in the long-awaited crossover finds Captain Picard and Doctor Who attempting to agree upon the best course of action now that the true horror of the Borg-Cybermen alliance has been revealed. Also in question: will the Doctor’s recently resurfaced memories shed fresh light on the situation? Trek: TNG/Who #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and variants will include a rare black-and-white cover by Casagrande.