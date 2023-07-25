Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 12, 2012

    IDW Heats Up July With Trek Titles

    IDW Heats Up July With Trek Titles

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing is planning a red-hot Star Trek summer, with a trio of Trek comics set for release in July. First up is Star Trek, Vol. 2, written by Mike Johnson with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. In it, the TOS episode “Operation Annihilate” is re-imagined as an adventure for the new Enterprise crew featured in Star Trek (2009). Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming sequel, once again oversees the story. Star Trek, Vol. 2 will run 104 pages and sell for $17.99.

    Also on the way is Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 #3, penned by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee. J.K. Woodward has done the art, while Woodward and Elena Casagrande are handling the covers. The newest installment in the long-awaited crossover finds Captain Picard and Doctor Who attempting to agree upon the best course of action now that the true horror of the Borg-Cybermen alliance has been revealed. Also in question: will the Doctor’s recently resurfaced memories shed fresh light on the situation? Trek: TNG/Who #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and variants will include a rare black-and-white cover by Casagrande.

    Finally, there’s Star Trek #11, entitled “The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1” written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. In the brand-new story, the new Enterprise crew makes the acquaintance of everyone’s favorite cuddly, ravenously hungry, Klingon-hating alien creatures. Roberto Orci has also overseen this two-part tale, part one of which runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Variants include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top