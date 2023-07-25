Published Apr 12, 2012
IDW Heats Up July With Trek Titles
IDW Heats Up July With Trek Titles
IDW Publishing is planning a red-hot Star Trek summer, with a trio of Trek comics set for release in July. First up is Star Trek, Vol. 2, written by Mike Johnson with art by Joe Corroney and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. In it, the TOS episode “Operation Annihilate” is re-imagined as an adventure for the new Enterprise crew featured in Star Trek (2009). Roberto Orci, co-writer and co-producer of Star Trek (2009) and the upcoming sequel, once again oversees the story. Star Trek, Vol. 2 will run 104 pages and sell for $17.99.
Also on the way is Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation 2 #3, penned by Scott and David Tipton with Tony Lee. J.K. Woodward has done the art, while Woodward and Elena Casagrande are handling the covers. The newest installment in the long-awaited crossover finds Captain Picard and Doctor Who attempting to agree upon the best course of action now that the true horror of the Borg-Cybermen alliance has been revealed. Also in question: will the Doctor’s recently resurfaced memories shed fresh light on the situation? Trek: TNG/Who #3 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99, and variants will include a rare black-and-white cover by Casagrande.
Finally, there’s Star Trek #11, entitled “The Truth about Tribbles, Part 1” written by Mike Johnson, with art by Claudia Balboni and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. In the brand-new story, the new Enterprise crew makes the acquaintance of everyone’s favorite cuddly, ravenously hungry, Klingon-hating alien creatures. Roberto Orci has also overseen this two-part tale, part one of which runs 32 pages and costs $3.99. Variants include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.