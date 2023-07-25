IDW Heading Into Darkness This January

Star Trek Into Darkness will open on May 17, 2013, and the countdown will officially begin in January, when IDW Publishing releases the aptly titled Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #1, the first installment in a four-issue prequel mini-series that will set the stage – directly so -- for the eagerly awaited Star Trek sequel. For the new mini-series, IDW has once again tapped the team behind 2009’s Star Trek: Countdown, namely Roberto Orci, Mike Johnson and David Messina. Johnson has written the adventure, working in tandem with Orci, co-producer and co-writer of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, while Messina is handling the art.