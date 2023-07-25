Published Nov 19, 2012
IDW Explores Mirror Universe With Trek #15
What are you doing on Wednesday, Star Trek fans? Well, if you’ve been following IDW Publishing’s Star Trek comics, the series that inserts the new Star Trek crew into reimagined TOS adventures, then on hump day you should visiting your local comic book retailer to grab a copy of Star Trek #15. The latest tale puts a fresh spin on the popular Mirror Universe thread. If you’re thinking Zachary Quinto’s Spock sporting a goatee and looking pretty evil, we’re on the same page… and that page would be the cover.
Mike Johnson wrote Star Trek #15, while Stephen Molnar provided the art, Tim Bradstreet handled the cover and Roberto Orci oversaw what will be the first of a multi-issue trek. Star Trek #15 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99 Variants will include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.