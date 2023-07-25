IDW Explores Mirror Universe With Trek #15

Mike Johnson wrote Star Trek #15, while Stephen Molnar provided the art, Tim Bradstreet handled the cover and Roberto Orci oversaw what will be the first of a multi-issue trek. Star Trek #15 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99 Variants will include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.

