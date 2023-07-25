IDW Announces Two New John Byrne Photonovels

Are you ready to "Cry Vengeance"? John Byrne is, as IDW Publishing will, tomorrow, release Star Trek: New Visions: Cry Vengeance, the last Trek photonovel adventure by the writer, artist and photo-manipulator. "Cry Vengeance" actually offers two stories for the price of one, as it features a follow-up to the TOS episode "The Doomsday Machine" and an original murder-and-mystery story titled "Robot." It will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.