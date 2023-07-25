Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 7, 2014

    IDW Announces Two New John Byrne Photonovels

    IDW Announces Two New John Byrne Photonovels

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Are you ready to "Cry Vengeance"? John Byrne is, as IDW Publishing will, tomorrow, release Star Trek: New Visions: Cry Vengeance, the last Trek photonovel adventure by the writer, artist and photo-manipulator. "Cry Vengeance" actually offers two stories for the price of one, as it features a follow-up to the TOS episode "The Doomsday Machine" and an original murder-and-mystery story titled "Robot." It will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.

    Also out tomorrow will be Star Trek: New Visions: Spotlight. The 140-page trade paperback gathers together several previous New Visions photonovels by Byrne, specifically the 2013 annual, "Strange New Worlds," and the feature-length stories "The Mirror Cracked" and "Time's Echo." It will cost $19.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about upcoming IDW Star Trek comic books.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top