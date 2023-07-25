Published Nov 15, 2014
IDW Announces Star Trek #42 and Gold Key Archives Vol. 3
IDW Publishing, in addition to releasing Star Trek/Panet of the Apes #3 (of 5) in February, 2015, will also present Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 3 and Star Trek #42—Five-Year Mission. Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 3 will boldly go where it all started, as it features Issues #13-18 of the very first comic book adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew. Fully re-mastered with new colors, it includes such stories as "Dark Traveler," "The Enterprise Mutiny," "The Hijacked Planet" and more. The writer is Len Wein and the title features art by Alberto Giolitti and a Michael Stribling cover. Vol. 3 will run 160 pages and cost $29.99.
And then there's Star Trek #42—Five-Year Mission, a/k/a/ "Behemoth." In the epic finale of the two-part adventure, the Enterprise crew faces an alien threat unlike any they have encountered before... in any timeline. It's a race against time to save the ship... or be stranded in uncharted space. Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness co-writer/co-producer Roberto Orci oversaw the tale, which is written by Mike Johnson and features art and a cover by Cat Staggs. A subscription variant includes a photo cover. Both versions will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
