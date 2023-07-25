IDW Announces Star Trek #42 and Gold Key Archives Vol. 3

IDW Publishing, in addition to releasing Star Trek/Panet of the Apes #3 (of 5) in February, 2015, will also present Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 3 and Star Trek #42—Five-Year Mission. Star Trek Gold Key Archives, Vol. 3 will boldly go where it all started, as it features Issues #13-18 of the very first comic book adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and her crew. Fully re-mastered with new colors, it includes such stories as "Dark Traveler," "The Enterprise Mutiny," "The Hijacked Planet" and more. The writer is Len Wein and the title features art by Alberto Giolitti and a Michael Stribling cover. Vol. 3 will run 160 pages and cost $29.99.