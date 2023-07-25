IDW Announces March 2012 Trek Titles

IDW Publishing will keep Star Trek fans very, very busy come March. The company has just announced their titles for that month, and they include Star Trek #7, Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular 2012, Star Trek, Vol. 1 and Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #6.

Star Trek #7 spins a two-part story featuring the new Enterprise crew and picks up not long after the events of Star Trek (2009). A major element of the plot centers on the Vulcans, some of whom are just trying to survive in the wake of their homeworld’s destruction. Others, of course, pursue what they consider the only logical response to the Romulan aggression – revenge. Mike Johnson wrote Star Trek #7, while Joe Corroney handled the art and Tim Bradstreet did the cover honors. It’ll run 32 pages and sell for $3.99, and variants will include a photo cover and a Bradstreet sketch cover.

Star Trek 100-Page Spectacular 2012 gathers together several classic Star Trek comic-book stories, thereby providing an introduction to newcomers. Stories will focus on a mischievous alien wreaking havoc and a heroic-yet-tragic captain. Writers include Scott Tipton, David Tipton and Stuart Moore, while Elena Casagrande and J.K. Woodward provided the art and Joe Corroney rendered the cover. It’ll run 100 pages, cost $7.99.

Star Trek, Vol. 1 collects several installments of IDW’s Star Trek series that are set in the Star Trek (2009) universe and re-imagine TOS episodes through the filter of the alternate timeline. Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci has been involved with the project from the beginning, and it will kick off the countdown to the next big-screen adventure. Star Trek, Vol. 1 -- written by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar and a cover by Tim Bradstreet -- will run 104 pages and cost $17.99.

Star Trek/Legion of Super-Heroes #6 will bring down the curtain on the unique crossover collaboration between IDW and DC Comics. In the sixth and final installment, Kirk and his crew and Cosmic Boy and the rest of his Legionnaires play out the quest to restore their respective histories. However, with one half of their teams held prisoner in the future and the other half stuck in the past, it may be too late. Chris Roberson wrote #6, which features art by Jeffrey Moy and Philip Moy, and covers by Phil Jimenez and Jeffrey Moy, as well as a J.K. Woodward variant cover.

For additional details, keep an eye on StarTrek.com and contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.