IDW Announces Exclusive Khan Plush Doll

What better way to read IDW Publishing’s upcoming Khan-centric comic book series Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell than to have Khan himself, black glove and all, sitting right next to you?

Of course, Khan can’t really be there, but IDW will offer the next best thing, an exclusive Khan plush doll, available only at select comic retail stores. The release of the Khan plush doll is set for October and will coincide with the debut of the Khan: Ruling in Hell premiere issue. The four-issue comic-book series answers a question – the question – Star Trek fans have asked for decades: What really happened to Khan Noonien Singh after he and his followers were marooned by Captain James T. Kirk on Ceti Alpha V? Essentially, the series fills in the blanks from between the original Star Trek episode “Space Seed” and the feature film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and reveals what occurred that transformed the genetically enhanced superhuman from an elegant, even charming figure into the madman willing to chase Captain Kirk around the moons of Nebula in the name of vengeance.

Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell is written by the popular tandem of Scott and David Tipton, in collaboration with veteran IDW/Star Trek artist Fabio Mantovani. Cover art for the debut issue is by Joe Corroney and Michael Stribling. Star Trek: Khan: Ruling in Hell #1 will run 32 pages long, cost $3.99 and be available in comic retail stores this October. For details on pricing and availability of the Khan plush doll, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.