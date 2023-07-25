IBM's Watson to Power Bridge Crew VR Interactive Speech Experience

“We have been eager to find the right way to use interactive speech to tap into the more immersive and interactive experiences that VR offers,” said David Votypka, Sr. Creative Director at Red Storm Entertainment, a Ubisoft Studio. “Watson gives Captains in Star Trek: Bridge Crew the ability to issue commands to non-player crew members in the same way they do with a human crew; by using their voice. IBM provides an easy to integrate solution that is cloud based, so it's light on code and performance while letting us remain fast on feature turnaround." IBM Watson’s capabilities are making the future of virtual and augmented reality possible. It offers natural language interaction versus keyword driven exchanges. Further, it supports the most popular VR developer tools with the Watson Unity SDK.“For the first time, Watson will power the technology that makes it possible for gamers and fans of Star Trek to interact with the crew," said Willie Tejada, Chief Developer Advocate, IBM. “We are only just seeing the impact of virtual and augmented reality, and IBM is committed to providing developers with the tools they need to innovate and be competitive in this AI and Cognitive era.” For more information visit Star Trek: Bridge Crew and IBM VR Speech Sandbox.