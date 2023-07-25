Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 2, 2013

    IBM Creates World's Smallest Movie And ST Pics... Using Atoms

    IBM Creates World's Smallest Movie And ST Pics... Using Atoms

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Hey, have you seen the new Atom Sandler film? We’re joking, of course, but the folks at IBM have created the world’s smallest movie, “A Boy and His Atom,” a short film that uses real atoms – carbon monoxide molecules – to tell the story of an atom boy playing with a single atom. The scientists utilized a massive tunneling microscope, operating at -268 Celsius, and moved the atoms frame by frame on a surface, then magnified it all 100 million times. To put it in perspective, if an atom were the size of an orange, an orange would be the size of Earth.

    So, what’s this got to do with Star Trek? The IBM scientists also manipulated single atoms to form several very familiar shapes and images, including the Vulcan split-fingered greeting, the Enterprise and the Star Trek logo.

    Cool, right?

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top