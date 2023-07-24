I Was a Theme Park Star Trek Character

In 1993 Paramount Pictures acquired five theme-parks — four in the United States, one in Canada — in hopes of competing with Disney and Universal. The original goal was to have movie themed rides and lands accessible to people across the country. It was an extravagant idea, converting many of these local amusement parks to higher end fare with much more recognizable properties involved.

The Star Trek Actors Program originally featured Vulcans, Romulans, Klingons, and Bajorans; Ferengi were added for the ‘95 season. None of the performers imitated on-screen characters. There was no ‘Spock’, ‘Kirk’, ‘Picard’, or ‘Worf.’ We were allowed to create our own unique personas under the premise of a joint culture mission that had traveled back in time to ‘observe the past’ using the theme park as our cover. We took the stance that we had journeyed back to figure out how Gene Roddenberry had guessed the future so correctly. The whole ploy was very meta, before meta was a thing.

A professional make-up artist who assisted Michael Westmore on the shows was brought in to train us in applying our prostheses on a daily basis. We were given show quality stuff, too, from the Vulcan LN-1 make-up (Leonard Nimoy 1, designed specifically for Spock), to the B-Grade prosthetics (A-Grade were worn by Quark and Worf, B-Grade were given to recurring characters like Rom, and C-Grade were the full face masks for background, non-speaking aliens). I learned it was easiest to apply Klingon, just face make-up with beard, and a bumpy head attached to a wig. Becoming a Romulan was definitely the hardest. I literally had to latex the ridged forehead right below my eyebrows, glue on ears, then hold everything in place with a wig that I couldn’t take it off until the end of the day. And the sweating… so much sweating.

After makeup school followed two weeks of intense improv training, where we got into the minutia of show details, the social-political stances of the different races, and how we’d all interact on a daily basis. My homework was watching multiple episodes of TNG and DS9! I knew the shows very well up to this point, however, none of this could prepare me for what it was like on the street in front of the public. Some of us had deep characters with elaborate backstories. Some of us didn't. Some of us were hardcore Trekkies, some weren't. But we were together! An away team trapped in the theme park.