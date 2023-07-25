I Want To Speak...

What did you make of the results? While you contemplate that, here are comments from some fellow fans:

"I have my Klingon dictionary around here somewhere..." Steven Verbridge

"Klingon, of course!" -- Jennifer Lee

"I'm surprised, I'd have thought most Trekkies ALREADY spoke Klingon. ;)" -- Caitlin Witte

"VULCAN!! Make a damn dictionary XD. Why just a Klingon one anyway?" -- Gaelle Berger-Vaugier

"Klingon; they are an honorable people and they do not take any guff from anyone. reH tlhInganwo' taHjaj. If you are a Klingon fan, you will know what that means. Qapla'" -- Ronald Booker

"BORG!!!! You must vote Borg. I have just assimilated all of you!!!!" -- Michael Walle

So, how did YOUR choice do?