I Skipped Prom to Watch Star Trek

Growing up, Star Trek was a big part of my life. The very first show I watched was Star Trek: The Next Generation, and it became the template by which I viewed the world, showing us the values that really matter: compassion, understanding, reason, and hope. By the time I got to high school, I had been spoiled by having both Deep Space Nine and Voyager on the air. And so I would come home everyday from school and tune in to my beloved shows. When there wasn’t a new episode airing that day, I would take a VHS from my stack of tapes, and play whichever episode I had previously recorded. My routine of re-watching Star Trek episodes after a difficult day at school felt comforting. Seeing the familiar faces hanging out at Quark’s bar or on the promenade, being privy to the conversations of the characters in Voyager’s mess hall, rooting for everyone stuck in tricky situations — it all helped me feel as though I were part of something bigger, a place where I belonged and wouldn’t be judged. I escaped into a world where things like prom and popularity weren’t nearly as important as they were in my head. I mean, if you’re going to head to head with the Dominion, it makes one silly dance seem a whole lot less important.

What really resonated with me was that the characteristics which seemed important in the limited world of high school didn’t really matter in the broader scheme of Star Trek. Being popular wasn’t anything tangible. It only meant that people liked you because you “conformed.” In the universe of Star Trek, conforming was as foreign to the writers as rock music was to the Kilngons. Each character’s uniqueness was truly singular in a way that was all their own. Even more admirable, they didn’t try to become something they weren’t — they embraced it. Odo was a grouchy and principled changeling. Jadzia had several lifetimes under her belt, but her zeal for life and enthusiasm reigned free. The Doctor was a hologram who despite his lousy bedside manner, was one of the most relatable characters. Seven was a former Borg who despite her brilliance, was just as socially awkward as I was. Star Trek showed us that the outside is immaterial; it’s who you are deep down that should be celebrated, your uniqueness and how you stand apart is the thing which makes you special. And it doesn’t really matter if you’re popular or not, you’ll always have friends who admire what makes you unique. You’ll always be a part of something bigger than yourself.