    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 19, 2016

    I.R.W Algeron

    I.R.W Algeron

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 24 next month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming Expansion Packs, concluding with the I.R.W. Algeron.The I.R.W. Algeron is a Romulan D7-class battle cruiser. This ship was one of three ships that captured the U.S.S. Enterprise after it traveled across the Romulan Neutral Zone on a covert mission. This brand-new expansion adds the D7-class ship to the Romulan Faction. The D7 has previously been seen in the Klingon Faction, but the Romulan version adds both Cloak and Sensor Echo to the Action Bar. The I.R.W. Algeron gains a Tech Upgrade Slot and an additional Shield compared to the generic ship. When attacking with your primary weapon, if your ship is not cloaked, the I.R.W. Algeron may perform a 1 Straight Maneuver before choosing an enemy ship to attack. At only 18 SP the Algeron packs a powerful punch at a reasonable cost with a primary Weapon Value of 3, 1 Agility, 3 Hull and 2 Shields.

    Liviana Charvanek
    Liviana Charvanek

    I.R.W. Algeron
    Tal.
    Tal

    Command Pod
    Cloaked Attack

    Romulan Technical Officer
    Romulan Technical Officer
    Plasma Torpedoes
    Impulse Drive
    Impulse Drive

    I.R.W. Expansion Pack
    Steal the Cloaking Device


    I.R.W. Algeron Expansion Pack


    WizKids.com/AttackWing
    Star Trek: Attack Wing
    StarTrek.com

