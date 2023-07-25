WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 24 next month, and StarTrek.com has the exclusive First Look at the ships in the upcoming Expansion Packs, concluding with the I.R.W. Algeron.The I.R.W. Algeron is a Romulan D7-class battle cruiser. This ship was one of three ships that captured the U.S.S. Enterprise after it traveled across the Romulan Neutral Zone on a covert mission. This brand-new expansion adds the D7-class ship to the Romulan Faction. The D7 has previously been seen in the Klingon Faction, but the Romulan version adds both Cloak and Sensor Echo to the Action Bar. The I.R.W. Algeron gains a Tech Upgrade Slot and an additional Shield compared to the generic ship. When attacking with your primary weapon, if your ship is not cloaked, the I.R.W. Algeron may perform a 1 Straight Maneuver before choosing an enemy ship to attack. At only 18 SP the Algeron packs a powerful punch at a reasonable cost with a primary Weapon Value of 3, 1 Agility, 3 Hull and 2 Shields.