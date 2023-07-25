Published May 29, 2015
I.K.S. Ning'Tao for Attack Wing
I.K.S. Ning'Tao for Attack Wing
Welcome back to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the I.K.S. Ning’Tao Expansion Pack, which will be available in June as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 15 release. The B’rel class ship is able to nimbly move about the field to keep its target in sight. Kor appears as Captain from two different times in his life and players can choose which serves their playstyle best. Martok, who can be played as a Captain or Admiral, helps increase the attack potential of your fleet while Worf gives a defensive buff to the ship he captains.
When a player needs an extra action to set up a devastating offensive, Darok is ready to sacrifice himself for the glory of the Empire. Photon Torpedoes are a mainstay in many fleets and the ability to convert a Battle Station into a Critical Hit can sometimes be the damage needed to turn the tide of battle. Strafing Attack is perfect for those times in combat when a player wants to target multiple ships in one attack. Letting loose with an Inverse Graviton Burst can cause havoc to nearby ships and severely hamper action availability. Finally, your captain will be shouting “Long Live The Empire!” as he boldly rushes in to combat, prepared to perish in the line of duty.