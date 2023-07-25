I.K.S. Ning'Tao for Attack Wing

Welcome back to the second of StarTrek.com's exclusive First Looks at NECA/WizKids Games' tactical space combat miniatures game Star Trek: Attack Wing. Today, we are looking at the contents of the I.K.S. Ning’Tao Expansion Pack, which will be available in June as part of the Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 15 release. The B’rel class ship is able to nimbly move about the field to keep its target in sight. Kor appears as Captain from two different times in his life and players can choose which serves their playstyle best. Martok, who can be played as a Captain or Admiral, helps increase the attack potential of your fleet while Worf gives a defensive buff to the ship he captains.