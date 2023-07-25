I Have My Name Because of Star Trek

My little group of friends were obsessed with who we would be when we turned thirteen. Some went with shorter versions of their names, which they thought made them seem cooler. I wanted to be Katharine. I told them it was because it was more sophisticated and adult. In reality, I wanted to be more like Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager.

I’d become obsessed with Star Trek only a year or so before, when both Voyager and Deep Space Nine were on the air. We’d visit our grandparents often on the weekends, and one hot, hazy Southern California afternoon, I escaped the adults by lying on a hard twin bed in a room that doubled as my grandmother’s sewing space. On an ancient TV that, didn’t have cable, I saw the episode of Star Trek that sent me down the Trekkie path. It was Deep Space Nine.

My memory of the episode is hazy. I know it involved Bashir and Section 31. I think it was either “Inter Arma Enim Silent Leges” or “Extreme Measures.” I know it was the special effects and the complexity of the story that drew me in.

This was the heyday of Trek on TV, matched only by right now — here in 2020 — in terms of how much Star Trek was being made. Both Deep Space 9 and Voyager were on the air, and while the former was the first to catch my interest, it was the latter that made me a Star Trek fan.

That seems ridiculous now. And as embarrassed as I might have been to admit just how much I loved Star Trek to my friends when I was picking my name, it became very clear very fast that admitting I loved Voyager best was equally embarrassing within the world of Star Trek fans. But this third version of 90s Trek just hooked me in faster. It was easier to start watching than Deep Space Nine was, late into its run and dense mythology. And then there was Captain Janeway.