I had a Star Trek Themed Bar Mitzvah

Since the Haftorah portion I had been assigned to read dealt with some pretty strange subject matter, I even joked in my speech to the congregation that my non-Jewish friends who were there supporting me were going to leave the service thinking that all the weird stuff they’ve ever heard about Jews was true! Little did they know how much weirder their day was gonna get. We’d made the choice in advance to not tell any of the guests that the evening’s celebration was Star Trek themed! Mom had even told her friends about the fancy dress she had purchased for the party, which was totally made up — their faces when they saw what she was actually wearing were priceless

My mom, my dad, my brother and I dressed up in Star Trek uniforms (I would go on to get some extra use out of mine by later wearing it to high school a few times). We invited members of a local fan club to attend in costume, which is where our Horah-dancing Klingons came from. The decorations were all Star Trek themed as well, the signing board was my 13 year old face pasted onto a cardboard cutout of Captain Picard, and the party favors said “thanks for beaming aboard the Starship David.” While a few of the more traditional types among our invitees were pretty shocked at first — because this is just not what a Bar Mitzvah party traditionally consists of, to put it mildly — but in the end, resistance was futile and everyone ended up having a blast.