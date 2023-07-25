I Grew Up With a Mom Like Raffi

Yet, the scene is also a heart wrenching reminder how difficult it is for mothers to find redemption for maternal failures. Though she is fighting the twin demons of guilt and regret, just like my own mother, Raffi is still trying so hard to show up for the people who depend on her. The more I watched the show, the more I found myself rooting for her above every other character.

After that disastrous meeting with her son, Raffi appears on the bridge, sucking on her vape pen, bottle of whiskey in hand. Even in her darkest moments, Raffi proves herself to be a clever, capable woman. She convinces to allow the ship safe passage to the Borg cube. Afterward, when Rios wakes her up from a drunken sleep with a cup of coffee and tells her that Soji (the synth they’ve been searching for) is indeed alive, a spark of excitement flickers behind her eyes.

When Picard sees her next (in the infirmary, where Agnes has lapsed into a coma) Raffi is wearing a clean uniform and her hair is pulled back neatly from her face. She couldn’t reconcile with her son, but she can redeem herself in another way: By supporting her friends and diving into her work, an ethos at the heart of Star Trek. Instead of giving into hopelessness, Raffi finds a way out.

Her journey isn’t easy, and the show doesn’t gloss over the relapses and rock bottom moments that addicts must conquer to survive. Raffi’s struggle is treated with compassion. She’s not a failure for wanting to drink or messing up as a mom. She’s just a woman learning how to manage her pain. She can’t make it disappear, but she can find productive ways to begin to heal.

Raffi’s strength is that she’s a fighter at heart. She’s too stubborn to let her friends go on an adventure without her. So she transforms the anger that led to alcoholism into fuel. She becomes determined to solve the puzzle of the attack on Mars.