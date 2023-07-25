Hypospray-Like, Needleless System Unveiled

The Lorentz-force actuator features a powerful, minute magnet surrounded by a coil of wire that's connected to a piston within a drug-filled vial (or ampoule). A current is applied, prompting the magnet to eject the capsule at very high pressure, which in turn pierces the skin. The patient feels only the equivalent of a mosquito bite. StarTrek.com has previously reported on other, similar products. What makes this device different is that it’s the first of its kind that can be adjusted to properly and precisely control delivery pressures and depths.

For more information, click HERE to check out a MIT video posted on YouTube.