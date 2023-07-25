Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 3, 2014

    Charity Star Trek Comics Bundle

    Charity Star Trek Comics Bundle

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Pay what you want for some great Star Trek comics and support The Hero Initiative in the process. That's the concept behind the Humble Star Trek Bundle, which is underway now and finds IDW Publishing and pay-what-you-want plus charity digital distributors Humble Bundle teaming up to bring more than $270 worth of digital comic books from the Star Trek franchise to fans.



    Star Trek Classics Vol. 1, Star Trek Classics Vol. 2, Star Trek: Best of Klingons
    Star Trek: Gold Key Archives Vol. 1
    Star Trek: The Next Generation - Hive, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Burden of Knowledge
    Star Trek: Mirror Images
    Star Trek: Countdown, Star Trek: Movie Adaptation, Star Trek Nero, Star Trek: Spock Reflections, Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness
    Star Trek Vol. 1
    Star Trek


    Star Trek

    The Humble Star Trek Bundle, presented by IDW Publishing, will end on Wednesday, September 17, 2014 at 11 a.m. PST.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top