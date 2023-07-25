Published Jan 1, 2014
How You Can Win a Starship Model With Your Own Name And Registry
How You Can Win a Starship Model With Your Own Name And Registry
Star Trek The Official Starships and Star Trek Online have joined forces for a unique contest that will earn one lucky Star Trek Online fan a starship model personalized with their own name and registry. The winner can choose from four different classes of ship: Galaxy, Constitution, NX and Prometheus.
The contest is on now and will run through January 17, and is open to fans in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada. Click HERE to enter.
Star Trek The Official Starships offers a brand-new collection of Star Trek models that includes all the most significant vessels from all five Trek TV series, among them dozens of ships that have never been produced before. Each ship has been painstakingly recreated in die-cast metal and high-quality ABS and then painted by hand. A new ship will be released every two weeks, accompanied by a 16-page glossy magazine detailing everything about that particular ship. Click HERE to visit the Star Trek The Official Starships site.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game from Cryptic Studios in which players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship. Or they can become a Klingon Warlord and expand the Empire to the far reaches of the galaxy. With our latest expansion, players can work to rebuild the Romulan legacy as a member of the Romulan Republic. Click HERE to visit Star Trek Online.
Again, click HERE to enter the contest.