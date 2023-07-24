How We Celebrated First Contact Day in 2020

But this year, First Contact Day has to be more than that. First Contact Day 2020 might be the most important observance of the holiday because we’re celebrating it amidst a global pandemic.

As COVID-19 spreads across the planet, some Americans have responded with fear, by hoarding supplies and spreading misinformation. Too many, including those who refer to the virus as “the Chinese virus,” have used the outbreak as a reason to harm those of Asian descent. Too many Americans refuse to change their habits, still socializing, even though doing so increases the risk of infection for the elderly and the immunocompromised. Although the necessities of social distancing mean that April 5th, 2020 should be a no-contact day, we have an opportunity to enact ideas behind the holiday with our actions.

Fortunately, the movie that first introduced First Contact Day can provide inspiration. Directed by Jonathan Frakes, Star Trek: First Contact can be enjoyed as a simple sci-fi adventure. The movie sends the Next Generation crew back to April 4th, 2063 to protect Zefram Cochrane (James Cromwell) from time-traveling Borg. It features Picard and Worf gunning down Borg drones, Riker and Geordi joining Cochran on his inaugural trip (after some help by a comically inebriated Troi), and Data tempted to join the Borg Queen (Alice Krige).

First Contact is also about the horrors of assimilation. Like those responding to the pandemic with racism or refusing to change their behaviors, many of the film’s characters destroy those who are different and advance their way of life, despite the harm it causes others.

We see that attitude at work in the Borg. More than a mere zombie threat, the Borg represent security through sameness. Among the drones who invade the Enterprise are races who have fought against the Federation, such as Cardassians and Klingons. Within the Collective, they work alongside Starfleet crewmen. The drones feel completely safe with one another because they have erased all differences. Individual humans, Cardassians, and Bolians all blend together, their features diminished by sickly gray skin and nondescript black uniforms.