How Trials and Tribble-ations Helped Deep Space Nine Find Its Place

That was just the setup, and Darvin’s role within the episode was relatively small. Thankfully, that allowed the DS9 crew a proper chance to experience a point in time that was an important part of their shared history. Benjamin Sisko, Jadzia Dax, and Miles O’Brien were stunned and awed to see the Enterprise; which illustrates that the ship’s legend was still alive in their time. Another common thread between the two episodes was the conflict with the Klingons. At this point in DS9’s run, the Federation and the Klingons were openly opposed to each other for the first time in decades. And in TOS, peace between the Klingon Empire and the Federation was still a distant dream at best.

All of the main DS9 cast, save for Major Kira, got the chance to don old school uniforms and outfits, and embrace the archaic hair styles, and even older tech. That allowed them to explore the space station K-7, and the Enterprise itself without arousing suspicion. As the oldest member of the crew, via her experiences from Dax symbiont, Jadzia had a unique relationship with this era. She lived through it the first time, and absolutely loved the chance to revisit it. Dax even revealed that one of her earlier host bodies, Emony Dax, had a brief fling with Leonard McCoy years before he became a doctor. She also openly expressed an attraction towards Spock, much to Sisko’s surprise.

Julian Bashir had perhaps the most bizarre experience while in the past. While undercover with O’Brien, Bashir encountered Lt. Watley, a science officer who was obviously attracted to him. The feeling was mutual, and she essentially invited Bashir to conduct her physical. However, Bashir uneasily noted that Watley was his great-grandmother's last name, and that no one had ever met his great-grandfather. Bashir briefly wondered if he was meant to become his own great-grandfather in order to fulfill a predestination paradox. But since Bashir didn’t disappear upon the Defiant’s return to the future, we can safely rule out that possibility.