How-To Videos for M-A-C Trek Makeup

M-A-C Cosmetics' Star Trek-inspired collection of makeup is available now online and due to beam into M-A-C stores in just a few days, and to support the line, they've just released a series of How-To videos and even an amusing blooper reel. As previously reported, M-A-C's Trek line is inspired by Deanna Troi, Uhura, Seven of Nine and the Orion Girl, Vina.

Fans who attended San Diego Comic Con and Star Trek Las Vegas got a sneak peek at some of the products in the 25-piece special deco collection that will encompass lip, eye and face products. And now fans everywhere will have their chance to get in on the fun -- and rock the style.

Haute & Naughty Too Black Lash, in black, will sell for $23 US and $28 CAD.

MAC Studio Nail Lacquer signature styles on the way are Skin of Evil (yellowish green with black chunks -- frost), Holla-Deck (gold sparkle -- frost) and Enterprise (silver chrome -- frost). Each nail lacquer is priced at $14 US and $16.50 CAD.

Lipstick options are set to include The Enemy Within (neutral gold shimmer -- frost), Where No Man Has Gone Before (pink with gold pearl -- lustre), Kling-It-On (deep purple with fine pink glitter -- frost) and LLAP (icy rose champagne -- frost). Each lipstick will cost $18.50 US and $22.50 CAD.

Lipglass will be available in Pleasure Planet (muted gold shimmer), Khaaannnn! (berry with red reflects), Set to Stun (light silver with gold pearl) and Warp Speed Ahead (plum with blue and pink reflects). Each Lipglass will cost $17.00 US and $20.50 CAD.

The lash product will be Wink of an Eye, which will cost $16 US and $19.50 CAD.

Also, keep an eye open for a trio of Superstick Liquid Eye Liners. There's On the Hunt (true black), Nocturnal (bright silver pearl) and Pure Show (bright yellow gold pearl). Each eye liner will cost $22 US and $25.50 CAD.

Two brush choices will be available, including 184 Duo Fibre Fan Brush ($25 US and $30 CAD) and 246 Synthetic Fluffy Eye Brush (also $25 US and $30 CAD).

Then, available only in North America, there are Trip the Light Fantastic Powders. They include Luna Luster (sheer wash of soft rose shimmer), Strange New Worlds (sheer wash of golden coral pearl) and Highly Illogical (sheer wash of golden plum with fine pearl). The powders will sell for $34 US and $39.50 CAD.

Finally, M-A-C will offer -- also only in North America -- Pressed Pigment Eye Shadows. Keep your hailing frequencies open for To Boldly Go (reddish copper with sparkle -- frost), Midnight (cobalt blue with pearl sparkle -- frost), Bird of Prey (dark olive green with sparkle -- frost), The Naked Time (taupe pearl with sparkle -- frost). Each eye shadow will cost $23 US and $27.50 CAD.

All of the products are now available at www.MACCosmetics.com and will be available in M-A-C stores on September 1. Follow #MACStarTrek for the latest updates on the product line.