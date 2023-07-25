How to Turn Your S.O. Into a Star Trek Fan

So now that you’ve got them to agree to watch, where do you start? There are now more options than ever before, with even more new series on the horizon. With so much on the line, it’s important to set your phasers to stun— that is, to make sure they’re immediately astonished that they never watched such an incredible show before.Of course, there’s no right answer for which series to start with, as every person is going to be drawn to something different. Does your partner love keeping up to date on the latest and greatest that television has to offer? Definitely get them hooked with Star Trek: Discovery or Star Trek: Picard. Does your partner already enjoy fun romps through expansive sci-fi universes? Star Trek: The Next Generation or Star Trek: Voyager are natural fits. What about the history buffs, or those who love nothing more than to discuss politics? The Original Series or Star Trek: Deep Space Nine are your best bets.If you have a feeling your significant other may balk at committing to watching an entire series of television, you’re in luck— the newer J.J. Abrams films are a great introduction to the fandom, with a much less daunting time commitment. And once you’ve piqued their interest with one series or film, before you know it, they’ll be ready to “boldly go” and watch all the rest with you!