How To Make an Episode of Deep Space Nine

Next Gen had an open-door pitch policy. If you were an established writer, especially if you had an agent who represented one of the other writers on the show, you could send them a sample; it didn’t have to be Star Trek, and if they liked it, you could schedule a meeting. Even if you didn’t have an agent you could just send in a spec script and they would read it; this is incredible to think about now.

I went in the first time to pitch with a couple of ideas I thought were pretty strong. I didn’t sell them but I impressed them enough to be invited back a second time and then a third time. My third time in, I pitched a pretty well-developed idea for a time-travel episode that they liked, but just then they were doing “Time’s Arrow.” Mine was a totally different time period, but they thought they didn’t need another time travel story.

I then pitched them a second thing, which was much less developed: "Worf goes into the holodeck while Data is trying to interface with the ship and suddenly every character in the holodeck is replaced by Data and they all have android super speed and reflexes and Worf has to beat Data in a gun fight." Well the producers thought that was great and they bought it!

They then invited me to write the outline, which they liked enough to let me write the first draft. Then Brannon [Braga] rewrote it because that’s how they did things. After that, they gave me an assignment for Deep Space Nine. They had the basic idea for "Q-Less" but they were having issues with the story and they wanted someone to write the script. I pitched them some changes, which they liked. They then had me write that episode and they liked that enough that then they hired me on to staff.

How old were you got started on Star Trek?

RHW: I was 27. Because of the show’s open-door policy, Michael [Piller] was able to discover a lot of writers. I think he prided himself on finding talent and starting careers; a lot of us owe him. The Star Trek writer’s room was as young as it was because Michael was actively looking for new talent. Star Trek was a special beast and he believed you had to find and train people to write it.

How did an episode of Star Trek go from an idea to as shooting script?

RHW: It all starts with an idea. The open-door policy meant we were hearing pitches three times a week. Sometimes an idea would come out of that or sometimes it would simply come from one of us. Like Ron [Moore] saying, “we should time-travel our characters back to an episode of the Original Series to celebrate the [25th] anniversary.” That was Ron’s idea but we would all then put our heads together.

Once we had the idea, the next step was a meeting with the staff writers to talk about the general shape of the episode. Here’s the idea and here’s the basic form I see the episode taking. What’s the A-story? What’s the B-story? What’s the emotional stuff we want to cover? What’s the theme? What’s the psychological stuff?