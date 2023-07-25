How to Decide on a Trek Cosplay

What is the desired effect?

Do you want to “Wow” people? Maybe group cosplay. Not only is it more fun to be with a group of cosplayers, you look more impressive when you’re all together. Or do a costume that may have never actually been on an actor. Striking versions of non-human characters like a Tholian or Species 8472 were recent winners in the Star Trek Las Vegas Cosplay Contest.

Seeking friends who share your particular geekitude? Do a super-specific costume from an episode you love, that only those who know/love that episode will ever recognize.

Want people to take your picture? Do something easily recognizable, but not seen in every episode. The Borg or Klingons, for example. Probably best not to dress in a regular Starfleet uniform, unless you’re in a group cosplay. Also, costume construction should be top-notch, or the costume idea super-clever.

Thinking about messing around with friends? Try a couple’s costume, or a group costume.

If you don’t care what anyone else thinks, then do whatever you want! However, there will be other people there, so it’s only polite to think of them. Keep it appropriate for the expected audience, particularly if there will be children around. Also, if it’s really crowded, a large, unwieldly cosplay may be a safety hazard if you don’t plan accordingly.

Myself, I like to make people laugh and put a little bit of story in the costume itself. So, I do things like the DS9 wormhole that appears and disappears from the skirt or the Star Trek/Star Wars crossover, Darth Borg.