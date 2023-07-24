How The Wrath of Khan Grew Up With a Fandom

Star Trek stayed alive because of a movie about death. You can argue over the particulars (Star Trek fans love arguing over the particulars) of whether Trek would have continued if the second film hadn’t been a hit but, even 40 years on from its release, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is still, perhaps, most famous for having “...the greatest death scene since Janet Leigh.” What helped Khan find its greatest success though – and why it continues to resonate – has less to do with the way it highlighted the mortality of the Enterprise crew (for whom death can be mutable) but the way it connected to our own.

Looking at where Star Trek was 40 years ago, it’s unsurprising that “the end” would’ve been near to everyone’s mind. While Star Trek, writ large, had demonstrated a staying power far beyond what had been suggested by the initial network TV run, the task of making the sequel to a troubled production that met with mixed success could’ve easily felt more like crafting an epilogue than a new chapter. The slashed budget probably also made it a lot harder to contemplate exploring strange new worlds.

No coincidence then that James Kirk should enter our story with diminished expectations. The brash starship captain has aged into a moody bureaucrat full of regrets and lacks the will to change. Today, this might be called “deconstructing the character.” At the time, it may have seemed less controversial — Kirk’s life wasn’t turning out the way he expected it would 15 years prior, and the audience was very much in the same boat.